SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ten rescue pets are now working to become the next “Cadbury Easter Bunny.”

The finalists were selected from over 10,000 applicants, and two of them are from Illinois.

“Ande” is a five-year-old chinchilla from Springfield who was rescued four years ago. He enjoys sticks and some good scratches, and his favorite treat is dried rose petals.

“Bunny” the chihuahua lives in Naperville. The 10-year-old was rescued from a hoarding situation. She loves wearing sweaters and hoodies as well as playing with her human siblings.

The winner will be featured in a Cadbury commercial. Residents can vote for their favorite until March 14.