MUNICH (WTVO) — One woman was killed and another hospitalized after they were attacked and pushed almost 165 feet down into a ravine while touring a German castle, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

Today, the women were identified as 21-year-old Eva Liu and 22-year-old Kelsey Chang. Liu, from Naperville, suffered fatal injuries.

Both women were students at the University of Illinois, a university spokesperson confirmed to WCIA.

Liu graduated in May with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science. Chang graduated last month as well, earning a Bachelor’s in Computer Engineering.

According to police, the two were attacked at Neuschwanstein Castle in southern Germany shortly after meeting a 30-year-old American man.

The women were pushed off a viewpoint near the Marienbruecke bridge. (Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa via AP)

The man allegedly met Liu and Chang on a hiking path and lured them to a viewpoint before attacking the 21-year-old.

“The older one tried to rush to her aid, was then choked by the suspect and subsequently pushed down a slope,” a police spokesperson said.

The man then attempted to assault Liu before pushing her into the ravine.

A witness described the drop “like falling from the top of an absolute cliff.”

A rescue team found Chang “responsive.” She currently remains hospitalized.

The 21-year-old was airlifted to a different hospital, where she later died.

The suspect, described by police as an American tourist, attempted to flee the scene but was quickly captured by authorities.

The suspect, a 30-year-old American man, was taken into custody. (Photo: Associated Press)

“Our University of Illinois family is mourning the senseless death of Ms. Liu and the attack on Ms. Chang,” said university spokesperson Robin Kaler. “Both had just graduated in May and should have been able to celebrate such an important accomplishment without the fear of such a tragic outcome. Our thoughts are with Ms. Chang as she recovers and with both of their families as they grieve.”

The unidentified suspect remains in custody, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Embassy in Berlin told the Associated Press it was aware of the incident and the consulate in Munich was in contact with authorities.