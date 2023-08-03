DECATUR, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois teen lost his life after he was attacked by two other teens, according to police.

The Decatur Police Department said that two 15-year-olds have been charged with First-Degree Murder in the killing.

Officers responded to a building in the 400 block of W. Harrison around 11:35 a.m. Sunday to check the welfare of a person that was said to be inside. They discovered the murdered 15-year-old when they arrived.

An investigation showed that the victim had been lured to location, where he was “attacked and brutally murdered.” The suspects were later identified as the two 15-year-olds, who were taken into custody and charged.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel thanked the community for their assistance in the case.

“I am at a loss for words with regard to this incident. A teenager was brutally murdered by other teenagers, for no apparent reason. I am saddened for the family of the victim and hope they can eventually find peace. As a father myself, I cannot imagine losing a child and I don’t wish that on anybody,” Brandel said. “I want to thank the witnesses, and their parents, for coming forward in this case and doing what was right. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated by society; and when we make that stand, those who choose to commit these types of crimes can quickly be removed from society.”