CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were seriously hurt after a scaffolding collapse in Chicago.

It happened in East Garfield Park. Officials said that falling debris hit parked cars and the sidewalks below.

Neighbors ran out to help, with as many two-dozen people gathering. Fire crews got to the men quickly and rushed them to the hospital. Their conditions were unknown at the time of this writing.

Neighbors said they have been worried for a while that something like this could happen.

“That part was really loose, and I knew as someone started working on it, it was going to fall forward,” said Ron Humphrey.

“Just thanking God nobody was walking by that house when this came down, because they definitely would have been killed,” added Tiffany Smith.

No one else was hurt. The Chicago Fire Department said that the cause of the collapse is under investigation.