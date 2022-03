ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were injured in a crash on Hwy 251 and McDonald Road on Sunday night.

According to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District, one driver had to be extricated from a vehicle and taken to the hospital, along with the passenger.

Photo: Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District

The other driver was not injured.

Roscoe Police are investigating the crash.