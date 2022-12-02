BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County SWAT took Scott Clemons, 55, and Mandi Stockwell, 43, into custody Wednesday during a raid of a suspected drug house in Beloit.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the City of Beloit Police Tactical Operations Unit executed a search warrant in the 900 block of W. Grand Avenue around 9:10 a.m.

Clemons faces charges relating to the delivery of cocaine and fentanyl, maintaining a house for drug trafficking, neglecting a child and exposing them to controlled substances, and conducting drug operations in the vicinity of a park.

Stockwell was charged with possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia.

Clemons has been booked into the Rock County Jail prior to his court appearance. Stockwell was released with a future court appearance.

CORRECTION: A prior version of this story incorrectly stated Clemons was charged for maintaining a house for human trafficking.