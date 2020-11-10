Two juveniles escape Rockford home invader

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say two juveniles escaped a home after a suspect broke in and threatened them with a gun on Friday.

According to Rockford Police, around 9:12 a.m., officers were called to the 5000 block of Linden Road where the victims said they were in the living room when they heard glass break in a back bedroom.

The suspect, described as a black male between 15-18 years old, entered through the window and pointed a handgun at them, police said. The pair then fled the residence to a neighbor’s home.

Police say two guns and a safe containing loaded magazines were stolen.

