Two juveniles, one adult tracked down after fleeing from Love’s Park Police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police tracked down two male juveniles and one male adult that fled from Love’s Park Police Wednesday night.

Police say they found the suspects car on the 1600 block of 9th Avenue.

As police were walking up to the car, the three suspects exited and ran inside a residence.

Shortly after, the suspects exited that residence leading police to investigate inside.

Police say they found a loaded gun, which was reported stolen out of Wisconsin, inside of a bedroom.

A 17-year old male was taken to Juvenile Detention, another 17-year-old male was released to his parent, and the third suspect, Marcus Davis, 19, was arrested and taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

One of the juveniles has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Resisting Arrest.

The other juvenile was only charged with resisting arrest.

Davis has been charged with Resisting Arrest and Various Traffic Offenses stemming from Love’s Park.