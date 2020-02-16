Two juveniles shot in Rockford, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said they were called to the 1100 block of North Winnebago St. for a shooting.

The incident happened around 12:37 a.m. early Sunday morning.

When the officers arrived to the scene, they saw two juveniles who had been shot.

The two minors were brought to local hospitals. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

