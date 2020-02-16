ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said they were called to the 1100 block of North Winnebago St. for a shooting.
The incident happened around 12:37 a.m. early Sunday morning.
When the officers arrived to the scene, they saw two juveniles who had been shot.
The two minors were brought to local hospitals. Their injuries were not life-threatening.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rains halts Daytona 500 again, dampening NASCAR opener
- All-Star weekend, as expected, was about honoring Kobe
- Missing Milwaukee mother, two daughters found dead
- Quick action by Rockford Fire Dept. contains house fire
- Two juveniles shot in Rockford, police say
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!