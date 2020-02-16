Two juveniles shot in Rockford, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said they were called to the 1100 block of North Winnebago St. for a shooting.

The incident happened around 12:37 a.m. early Sunday morning.

On 2/16/20 at 12:37 AM, Officers were sent to the 1100 block of N Winnebago for a shooting. On arrival the officers located two juveniles who had been struck by gunfire. Both juveniles were transported to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 16, 2020

When the officers arrived to the scene, they saw two juveniles who had been shot.

The two minors were brought to local hospitals. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

