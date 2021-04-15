Two kids jump out of window to escape upstairs apartment fire, Rockford crews say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Rockford Fire responded to the 300 block of Cameron Avenue for a report of a structure fire.

The first crews on scene reported smoke coming from a second-floor apartment.

Fire officials say two children (ages five and six) jumped out of a window to escape the building. The mother and two other children were able to get out through the stairs.

The six-year-old was treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital .

The building was deemed uninhabitable. The Red Cross is assisting affected residents.

Officials estimate $20,000 in damages. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

