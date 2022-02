ROCKTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a head-on crash Monday morning at the intersection of Bates Road and Freeport Road.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, a black Dodge Ram and a grey Ford Focus collided a the intersection around 8:59 a.m.

The drivers of each vehicle were killed at the scene, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Department is investigating and said further details were not available.