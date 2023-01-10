GALENA, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed Monday night in a crash involving two cars and a semi on U.S. Route 20 in Galena.

According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:02 p.m, an eastbound 2011 Chevy Cobalt crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

The Elantra then collided with a 2005 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, headed eastbound.

Two people in the Elantra were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

One occupant of the Elantra and the driver of the Cobalt were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Police say the crash is under investigation and did not release the names of the deceased. Criminal charges have not been filed.