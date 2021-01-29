Two killed, two injured in head on Stephenson County crash

HARLEM TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say two people were killed and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after a driver attempted a passing maneuver on IL-26 and crashed head on into a commercial motor vehicle.

According to the Illinois State Police, the accident happened around 5:29 p.m. just south of Scioto Mills Road.

Police say the driver was headed southbound on IL-26 and attempted to pass three cars ahead of them. Realizing there was not enough time to avoid an oncoming vehicle, the driver attempted to swerve back into the southbound lane, catching the rear end of another car and then veering directly into the northbound lane.

The driver and front passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Two rear passengers from the same car were transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.