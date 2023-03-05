ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two deserving local Latina leaders were recognized on Sunday for their work in the Rockford community.

The Ethnic Heritage Museum held the “Latina Leaders of the Year” celebration to honor the women.

Sully Cadengo is the president of the Rockford Regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and of New Era Interpreting Solutions. Liz Hernandez is the founder of a dance group that teaches traditional Mexican folk dances to children.

“I started with just, like, three members, three or four members, and then I was one of the dancers too, and up to now I have about 25-30 students. It’s awesome,” Hernandez said. “I don’t only show them how to dance, I tell them about the culture and the background. I love how much they enjoy it and how much they enjoy learning.”

“To me, it truly is an honor. I truly help my community out of the kindness of my heart,” Cadengo added. “I’m a huge advocate for my community getting assistance in our native language in Spanish.”

The museum held an award ceremony and reception.