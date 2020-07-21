Two local hospitals get relief funds to help treat COVID-19 patients

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Stateline hospitals receive money to help treat COVID-19 patients.
Rockford’s SwedishAmerican Hospital will see $10.4 million and Kishwaukee Community Hospital in DeKalb is getting $3.85 million.
The money comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Provider Relief Fund. More than $739 million dollars was spread out across 60 Illinois hospitals seeing a large number of COVID-19 patients.
