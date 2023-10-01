MCHENRY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead after a boat traveling on the Fox River in McHenry crashed onto land and into a home on Saturday afternoon.

An Illinois Department of Natural Resources officer said two people were on the boat, which crashed near the 600 block of Country Club Drive in McHenry, according to WGN.

The boat was reportedly moving at a high rate of speed before it hit the shoreline and “traveled about 73 feet from the shoreline before coming to rest on land. The hull of the boat was separated into two pieces,” due to the force of the impact, said IDNR spokeswoman Jayette Bolinski.

A 61-year-old McHenry woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a 62-year-old McHenry man was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to the injuries, according to WGN.

Officials say the crash caused minor damage to the nearby home.