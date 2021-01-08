Two men allegedly caught in the act of burglarizing Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested Thursday after a homeowner allegedly caught them in the act of burglarizing the residence.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to a home in the 2200 block of Custer Avenue around 10:55 a.m. and met with the homeowner, who said they had returned to the residence and found the two men inside the house. Both fled when the homeowner called 911.

Police say they were able to locate the pair a short distance away.

Kai Thomas, 41, was charged with Residential Burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools.

Roger Peaslee, 46, was charged with Criminal Trespass to Property and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both were lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

