Breaking News
Illinois reports first COVID-19 death

Two men arrested in Rockford after narcotics investigation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Valentine (left) and Thigpen (right)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men, Damien D. Thigpen and Marktavis D. Valentine, were arrested in Rockford following a drug trafficking investigation.

Around 9 a.m. on the morning of Monday March 16th, the Winnebago County Sheriff Department’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue.

When officers entered the home, several people were seen inside, including Thigpen and Valentine. The Narcotics Unit found more than 80 grams of crack cocaine and more than 200 grams of cannabis.

Officials say that a large amount of cash was also seized. Thigpen, 29, is currently on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections for a weapons crime. 

The Winnebago County States Attorney’s Office authorized the following charges:

~Damien D. Thigpen (08/22/1991) of Rockford.

      -Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver 15-100 grams

      -Possession of cannabis with intent to deliver 30-500 grams

~Marktavis D. Valentine (07/17/1990) of Rockford.

      -Possession of cannabis with intent to deliver 30-500 grams

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories