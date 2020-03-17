Two men arrested in Rockford after narcotics investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men, Damien D. Thigpen and Marktavis D. Valentine, were arrested in Rockford following a drug trafficking investigation.

Around 9 a.m. on the morning of Monday March 16th, the Winnebago County Sheriff Department’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue.

When officers entered the home, several people were seen inside, including Thigpen and Valentine. The Narcotics Unit found more than 80 grams of crack cocaine and more than 200 grams of cannabis.

Officials say that a large amount of cash was also seized. Thigpen, 29, is currently on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections for a weapons crime.

The Winnebago County States Attorney’s Office authorized the following charges:

~Damien D. Thigpen (08/22/1991) of Rockford.

-Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver 15-100 grams

-Possession of cannabis with intent to deliver 30-500 grams

~Marktavis D. Valentine (07/17/1990) of Rockford.

-Possession of cannabis with intent to deliver 30-500 grams

