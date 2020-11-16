Two men arrested after vehicular assault, shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were arrested Saturday after police say a fight escalated into vehicular assault and a shooting.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 3300 block of Collins Street around 9:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers learned that there had been a fight between Ethan Greiner, 18, and John Sherman, 42, that escalated when Sherman struck Greiner’s vehicle with his vehicle.

Afterwards, witnesses said they heard shots, but no one saw the incident, police said.

Greiner was charged with Domestic Battery.

Sherman (mugshot not available) was charged with Reckless Driving, Criminal Damage and Driving with a Revoked License.

