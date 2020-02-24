Two men arrested for Ogle County shooting

CHANA, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men, 24-year-old Elias Frankfother, and 38-year-old Leaf River resident Chet Harrolle, were arrested following a shooting in Chana over the weekend.

Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Illinois State Police investigated the incident, which occurred at a home in Chana around 1:39 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Frankfother was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Violation of the Concealed Carry Act, and Disorderly Conduct.

Harrolle was charged with Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.

Both men were taken to the Ogle County Jail.

Police did not provide further details, but no injuries were reported.

