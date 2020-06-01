Two men beat convenience store owner as his Rockford store was robbed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jarvis Brack, 28, and Willie Carter, 51, were arrested Sunday after they allegedly beat the owner of a convenience store who confronted them as they robbed his store.

Rockford Police say they were called to Kwik Mart at 1203 7th Street at 10:56 p.m. and met with the owner, who had a swollen face from the beating.

The owner said several people came into his store and took lottery tickets, liquor, and other items off the shelves and left without paying. When he tried to stop them, two of the men beat him, according to police.

Police say surveillance video was used to identify a white Chevy Impala with front end damage and a mismatched hood, in which “some of the suspects” left in.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle a short time later, it crashed into a Honda Accord in the 800 block of Buckbee Ave.

After the crash, police say Brack, who was driving, switched seats with Carter. Both men were arrested, and police say lottery tickets and liquor were located in the car and in Carter’s pockets.

Brack was charged with Robbery, Mob Action, and Fleeting to Elude.

Carter was charged with Robbery and Mob Action.

Both men were taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

