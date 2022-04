ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Joshua Streeter, 22, and Xavier Stafford, 22, after guns were reportedly found in their car during a traffic stop.

According to police, officers stopped a car near N. Johnston Avenue and Shelley Drive around 11 p.m. on Friday, April 15th.

Streeter and Stafford were arrested after officers found two loaded handguns in the car.

Each were charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and taken to the Winnebago County Jail.