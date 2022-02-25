BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced the arrest of Marctonio Barnes, 39, and a warrant for Marcus Payton, 35, as part of a drug trafficking operation in Beloit.

According to the law enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Janesville Police Department, Rock County SWAT, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Beloit Police executed two raids simultaneously on Thursday, February 24th, one in the 1800 block of Fayette Avenue and another in the 1900 block of Fairview Drive.

Officers said they recovered 1 kilogram of cocaine, 3 pounds of marijuana, 3 handguns, ammunition, magazines, and $300,000 in cash.

Barnes was already out on bond for a prior indictment for drug dealing in northern Illinois.

Payton fled from the scene prior to the officers’ arrival and is currently at large.