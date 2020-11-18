Two men charged in connection with massive Rockford factory fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men have been charged in connection with a massive fire at the former Atwood building in Rockford late last month.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, Sean Haug, 41, and Lawrence Vieau, 48, were charged with Criminal Damage to Property and Burglary.

Firefighters were called out at 5:18 a.m. on October 24th to the 2500 block of N. Main, at the intersection of Ford Avenue, to find a fully involved, 4-alarm fire.

Rockford Fire District Chief Will Pederson said the building was not occupied and had been on the city’s demolition list for some time.

Several fire companies were called out to fight the blaze; no one was injured, and the building is considered a total loss, Pederson said.

The Rockford Office of the ATF assisted with the investigation.

