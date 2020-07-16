Two men charged in Dixon shooting investigation

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Dixon Police have arrested 26-year-old Eric Thompson, of Chicago, and 32-year-old Clarence Prather, of Dixon, in connection with the shooting of two people on March 18th.

According to police, a 28-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were shot in a home in the 1300 block of West Fourth Street around 3:30 a.m.

Police said the shooting was drug related.

Thompson was arrested in Rockford on July 10th by U.S. Marshals and charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

Prather was arrested on July 16th while incarcerated at the Lee County Jail on unrelated charges. He was charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

