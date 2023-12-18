ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Fire investigators have determined that a fire that destroyed the Chicken Hop restuarant, at 3515 E. State Street, was intentionally set.

On August 28th, 2023, a police officer first noticed the smoke around 11:17 p.m.

The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes, but crews said everything inside was damaged, with a loss estimated at $200,000. No injuries were reported.

Arson investigators determined Abdulrahman Alhammwi and Mostafa Alhammwi were responsible for setting the fire, and both men were charged with property arson and insurance fraud.

Abdulrahman Alhammwi was taken into custody, authorites said, but he is not currently in the jail population.

Mostafa Alhammwi is still at large, officials said.

Chicken Hop moved into the former All Day Donut location in October of 2022.

In December 2022, a burglar smashed through the doors and stole two cash registers.