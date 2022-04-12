ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tyrese Timmons, 22, and David Marshall, 44, have been arrested and charged with breaking into a Rockford Mobil gas station and stealing cases of beer.

According to Rockford Police, officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Mobil, at 1320 N. Main Street, around 2 a.m. on Monday morning. Officers reported that the window had been broken by a brick. The two suspects were seen on surveillance video entering the store and stealing cases of beer.

A few hours later, at 4:55 a.m., police returned to the business and spotted Timmons and Marshall walking in the area, matching the video descriptions of the suspects.

The pair were each charged with Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property, and were taken to the Winnebago County Jail.