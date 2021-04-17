Two men convicted in connection to 2019 Beloit murder

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Two men, Gregory Carter and Anthony Sims, have been convicted in connection with a 2019 triple shooting that killed one man.

A Rock County judge found Carter and Sims guilty of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with the use of a Dangerous Weapon.

In March 2019, the pair were near Roosevelt Avenue and Elm Street. During what police call a large disturbance, 21-year-old Treron White was shot and killed. Two others were also shot but survived.

Carter and Anthony were linked to the shooting but weren’t charged with murder. Carter was out on bail at the time.

Both men will be sentenced July 15.