ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men are recovering after being shot in two separate shooting incidents over the weekend.

According to Rockford Police, the first victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot at an intersection on Charles Street on Saturday afternoon. The victim made his way to a parking lot in the 3800 block of Broadway before officers were called to the scene. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, police said a 43-year-old man was shot in the stomach during a gathering at a home in the 200 block of Waldo Street. The victim is said to be in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

Police did not give a description of suspects in either case, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on either crime is encouraged to contact law enforcement at 815-966-2900.