Two men shot early Sunday morning in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were shot in the 400 block of 15th Avenue and Birch Court Sunday, according to police.

Rockford Police were called to a local hospital at 2:20 a.m. where both victims arrived. One man had been shot three times, another man shot once.

Both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated and released, police said.

“Over the past week we have seen a significant increase in the number of shot fired calls and individuals being struck by gunfire,” says Chief O’Shea. “It’s an alarming amount and we are seeking the public’s help to garner information on any of the incidents.”

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

