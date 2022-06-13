ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men, who were leaving a business on 15th Avenue early Sunday morning, were shot when gunmen drove by and opened fire.
Rockford Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of 15th Avenue but did not specify which business the men were leaving.
The victims, 30 and 31 years of age, later arrived independently at a local hospital for treatment. Police said their wounds were not life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.