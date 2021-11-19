Two men shot to death in Freeport, suspects at large

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a shooting in Freeport Thursday night.

Freeport Police say a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were gunned down in the area of Galena and Pleasant streets. Officers found the victims upon arrival at the scene at 7:52 p.m., but they were each pronounced dead a short time later at FHN Memorial.

Police say two suspects were seen running from the area, but did not provide descriptions.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Freeport Police at 815-235-8222.