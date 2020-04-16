Two men wanted for armed robbery at Freeport gas station

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are searching for two men who robbed a Mobil Gas Station on Wednesday.

According to police, the robbery happened around 10:41 p.m. Employees said two men entered the store armed with handguns and stole money from the register and a pack of Newport cigarettes.

Then, the suspects allegedly forced a customer to the ground and took the victim’s cash and cellphone. Two more people entered the store during the robbery and were forced into a back room by the gunmen, who then fled prior to the arrival of police.

No one was injured.

The suspects are described as two black males between 20-25 years old. One man wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black ski mask, and black pants. The other wore a white medical facemask, black jacket, white hooded sweatshrts, black pants and white and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Freeport Police or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-TIPS NOW.

