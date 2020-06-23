Two men wanted for Rock County gentleman’s club shooting

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County Sheriff’s Office identified two men for a weekend shooting at Blu Astor Cabaret in Janesville.

23-Year-old Jaquczeas “Jaq” Antione-Amura Wiggins and 27-year-old Damonte “Gold Mouth” Deandre Green are accused of shooting four people inside the club early Saturday morning.

Two victims were treated and released from the hospital.

The other two were taken to UW Hospital in Madison for treatment.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous and deputies warn to stay away from them.

If you see them or know where they are, contact Detective Cowan at 608-757-7926 or utilize P3 Tips to anonymously submit information at https://www.p3tips.com/community/index.htm.

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

