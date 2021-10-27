Two more women accuse North Love Baptist Church youth pastor of sexual abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — North Love Baptist Church is facing additional lawsuits after a woman claimed she was sexually abused by the youth pastor.

Two more women have since come forward with similar claims, and both say the church, at 5301 E Riverside Blvd, knew about the abuse and did nothing.

A lawsuit filed in Winnebago County in October 2020 claims a youth counselor named John Pierson sexually abused her between 2003 and 2005, when she was 13-years-old.

The suit claims Pastor Paul Kingsbury was notified but instead of reporting the abuse, advised the victim to see a counselor within the church.

Kingsbury has since resigned.

The victim says she went to see the counselor, but neither the counselor or Kingsbury reported the abuse to law enforcement.

She also stated in the lawsuit that Kingsbury did not remove Pierson from the church, school and other church-run programs.

At the time of the abuse, the suit explains that North Love Baptist was required by law to report any abuse allegations.

The woman is suing the church, North Love Christian School, and Reformers Unanimous, for $300,000.