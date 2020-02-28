Two new Fred VanVleet bobbleheads released

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s hometown hero, NBA Champ Fred VanVleet, is getting his own spot in the Bobblehead Hall of Fame thanks to the release of two new bobblehead figures.

The Milwaukee museum’s releases coincide with VanVleet’s birthday earlier this week.

The company released a regular sized bobblehead of Fred in his Toronto Raptors jersey and a mini bobblehead featuring the athlete in a throwback jersey and dribbling a basketball.

The Auburn High School alum helped lead the Raptors to their first ever NBA Championship in 2019.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

