Two NIU students diagnosed with COVID-19

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Two students at Northern Illinois University have tested positive for novel coronavirus, the school announced on Tuesday.

According to NIU, both students are currently in self-isolation.

“In the first case, one student was briefly on campus Monday, March 16, in Montgomery Hall and had very little contact with others. The second student has not been on campus since Tuesday, March 3, but traveled recently with a small group of fellow NIU students,” NIU President Lisa Freeman said in a statement.

Both students are performing daily symptom and temperature checks in concert with the DeKalb County Health Department.

The health department says it is identifying people who have come into close contact with the individuals.

