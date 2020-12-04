Two pedestrians struck at Rockford roundabout

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pedestrian hit death deaths generic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle at the roundabout at N. Main and Auburn.

Around 4:10 p.m., Police say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening, and are asking motorists to avoid the area.

DEVELOPING…

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories