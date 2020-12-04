Two pedestrians struck at Rockford roundabout

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle at the roundabout at N. Main and Auburn.
Around 4:10 p.m., Police say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening, and are asking motorists to avoid the area.
DEVELOPING…
