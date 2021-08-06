Two people arrested for drug dealing out of Rochelle apartment complex

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were arrested in a drug bust at a Rochelle apartment complex on Thursday.

According to police, the Ogle County Narcotics Task Force searched the complex, in the 300 block of S. Main Street, around 6:20 p.m.

Alysha Dwyer, 30, was charged with possession with intent to deliver crack, fentanyl, Xanax, and endangering the life and health of a child.

Richard Conti, 70, was charged with possession with intent to delivery crack, fentanyl, Xanax, permitting the unlawful use of a building, and unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

Police say more charges are possible as the investigation is ongoing.

