Two people arrested in Rockford drug investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Michael Mallett, 23, and Adriana Jimenez, 20, were arrested as part of a narcotics investigation on Wednesday, and two young children were taken into the custody of DCFS.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, detectives had been investigating the pair as part of an investigation into drug sales within the county.

On Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., police say deputies saw a drug deal take place inside a car driven by Mallet in the 3100 block of 11th Street.

Police say the car was followed to a gas station on Airport Drive, where Mallet got out and was taken into custody.

Jimenez was a passenger and was also arrested, and DCFS took custody of two children, ages 1 and 3, who were in the back seat.

Police say they found fentanyl and a loaded handgun during a search of the vehicle.

Mallett was charged with Unlawful Use of Weapons, Armed Violence, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon, and two counts of Endangering the Life of a Child.

Jimenez was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Endangering the Life of a Child, and Resisting a Police Officer.

