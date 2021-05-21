Two people dead after overnight shooting in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO)–Two people are dead following a shooting Thursday night, according to Janesville Police.

Officials say they responded to the 1100 block of Kellogg Avenue after given notice about several shots fired. They later found the two victims dead at the scene.

Janesville Police are still investigating the shooting, but clarify in an alert that they believe the situation to be an isolated incident. They also confirm that all parties involved knew each other.

Officials say they will release more details about the incident later today.

This is a developing story….