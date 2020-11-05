Two people hurt after rollover crash on Meridian Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are in the hospital after a wreck on Rockford’s northwest side.

It happened just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on Meridian Road near Kilburn Avenue. Our crew on scene saw two sedans with severe damage.

The white car ended up on its roof and the darker vehicle’s front end was crushed in. Multiple ambulances were called to the scene.

First responders say both victims are in stable condition.

