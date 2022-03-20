BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are investigating after a shooting and car crash sent two people to the hospital.

Officers were called to Colley Road, near Willowbrook Road, around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. There were reports of shots fired.

A short time later, police were sent to a crash about three miles away. The car was on fire, and two people were found inside. One victim had been shot, and the other was hurt in the crash. Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be okay.

Investigators said that the victims were targeted. Any information should be given to Beloit Police, (608) 364-6800, or Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.