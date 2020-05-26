Two people hurt in Janesville house explosion

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) ─Two people are hurt after a fire broke out in a residential home from a possible explosion.

The Janesville Fire Department responded to 706 Hawthorne Ave. at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, May 25, after neighbors reported that the house was fully engulfed in flames. Officials say they found one side of the duplex ablaze at their arrival.

Fire crews transported two people from the residence. One has minor injuries while the other is in serious condition with severe burns. The tenant from the other half of the duplex was not injured and is staying with family in town.

Officials say one tenant had smelled gas for some time before another tenant lit a cigarette, sparking the explosion.

The fire was contained to one unit and completely extinguished after the energy company Alliant turned off the gas. The house suffered $120,000 in damages.

The investigation is ongoing.

