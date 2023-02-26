ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford residents were brought to the hospital after they were injured in a fire Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to a building in the 600 block of E. State Street around 10:27 p.m. for an alarm, according to the Rockford Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke on the fourth floor, which had been caused by a rubbish fire that had been put out by the sprinkler system.

Water damage from the sprinklers was extensive, leading to multiple occupants being displace from their apartments. Two occupants were treated for minor injuries at the scene before being transported to the hospital.

Damages are estimated to be at $50,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.