BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Two people are recovering in the hospital after a shooting and car crash in Beloit over the weekend.

According to Beloit Police, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Colley Road near Willowbrook Road.

Officers said they heard reports of shots fired and were later sent to a crash three miles away, where they found two people inside a car that was on fire.

One of the victims had been shot and the other was injured in the crash.

Police say both are expected to survive.