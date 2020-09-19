Two people injured after crash near N. Alpine and Pepper Drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Rockford police officers along with Rockford Fire were called to the intersection of North Alpine Street and Pepper Drive for a two-vehicle accident.

Officials say that one occupant was ejected from the vehicle. A second passenger had to be extricated.

Rockford Police and Fire were sent to N. Alpine and Pepper around 1:35pm for a two vehicle accident where one occupant was ejected and a second passenger had to extricated from the vehicle. Both are stable. Southbound traffic on N. Alpine at Highpoint will be closed. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 19, 2020

Police say that both individuals are in stable condition.





Drivers may need to find alternate routes as Southbound traffic on N. Alpine is still closed.

