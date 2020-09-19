Two people injured after crash near N. Alpine and Pepper Drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Rockford police officers along with Rockford Fire were called to the intersection of North Alpine Street and Pepper Drive for a two-vehicle accident.
Officials say that one occupant was ejected from the vehicle. A second passenger had to be extricated.
Police say that both individuals are in stable condition.
Drivers may need to find alternate routes as Southbound traffic on N. Alpine is still closed.
