CAPRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed Monday in a crash in rural Capron that involved only one vehicle.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, around 6:30 p.m., deputies found a crash scene in the 14000 block of Russellville Road.

Police said the investigation showed that the vehicle was headed north when it left the road near Edson Road and hit a tree.

Both the male driver and female passenger were killed.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, police said. The identities of the deceased are being withheld by authorities at this time.