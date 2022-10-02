LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on La Moille Road while 72-year-old Bonnie Acker of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown in her 2017 Buick.

The two cars collided. Victoria Moorman was transported to a local hospital, while both Ackert and Dane Moorman died from their injuries.

The crash is under investigation.