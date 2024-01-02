BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people had to be cut from a vehicle after a crash in Boone County on New Year’s Day.

According to the Boone County Fire Protection District, the crash happened around 12:40 a.m. at the intersection of Poplar Grove Road and Marengo Road.

Photo: Boone County Fire Protection District

Photo: Boone County Fire Protection District

Two cars were involved but no one was injured. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage in the crash.

Authorities said the crash appeared to be the result of “operator error,” but did not say if there would be any citations or criminal charges filed.